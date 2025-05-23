Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has threatened to step down due to a lack of political unity. In an unofficial meeting held at the Chief Adviser's Office on Thursday, Yunus expressed his desire to resign and address the nation through a televised speech. He expressed his worries over his government's denigration.

Rumour of Md. Yunus stepping down has been circulating on social media since Thursday afternoon.

Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam, Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam visited the Chief Advisor's residence on Thursday evening.

"We have been hearing news of sir's (Yunus) resignation since this morning. So I went to meet sir to discuss that issue . . . He said he is thinking about it. He feels that the situation is such that he cannot work," said Nahid Islam, convener of the NCP.

"I cannot work like this. The political parties cannot reach a common ground," said Nahid, quoting Yunus.

Political tensions have been rife since Yunus' takeover. The interim government has failed to announce a clear roadmap for conducting the next parliamentary elections. Bangladesh Army Chief Waqar-Uz Zaman wants the election by December amid political turmoil, as per a report by a Bangladeshi daily, Prothom Alo.

Opposition parties, like the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have raised similar demands. However, the NCP, which was born during the student uprising that ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, wants fundamental changes to the Election Commission before going for any election. On the other hand, BNP blames the interim government for unfairly favouring the NCP.

Md. Yunus insists his government is working to ensure a fair and democratic election for Bangladesh.

Eralier Md. Yunus has orchestrated the removal of the Foreign Secretary, Md Jashim Uddin, following his opposition to Yunus's initiative for Rakhine's ‘humanitarian corridor’ and a ‘safe zone’ for Rohingya Refugees.