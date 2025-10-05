/Trump’s envoy Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner to expedite Gaza peace deal

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a senior envoy are heading to Egypt on Saturday to finalise the details of the release of hostages, as the US president warned he would “not tolerate delay” by Hamas in implementing the peace plan with Israel. A White House official confirmed that Jared Kushner and Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are travelling to the region to address the finalisation of details on the release of hostages and to discuss the deal pushed by the US president to bring an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, reported AFP.

The Palestinian militant group buckled on Friday and agreed to Trump’s plan for ending the war that has been going on two years, saying it was ready to release all hostages and discuss details on the deal.

Trump then called on Israel to “immediately” halt its bombings of the war-ravaged territory.

Hours later, the civil defence agency in Gaza claimed that at least 57 people were killed in Israeli strikes since Saturday dawn, including 40 in Gaza City alone.

“Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!”

Trump’s Gaza peace proposal calls for a halt to hostilities, the release of hostages within 72 hours, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and disarmament of Hamas.

In an interview on Saturday with Axios, Trump said a peace deal in Gaza was “close”and that he will push to have it finalized in coming days. “I said, ‘Bibi, this is your chance for victory.’ He was fine with it,” Trump told the publication. “He’s got to be fine with it. He has no choice. With me, you got to be fine.”

Trump also said his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan was “very helpful” in urging Hamas to agree to the release of hostages. “Erdogan helped a lot. He is a tough guy, but he is a friend of mine,” Trump said.