/Trump's big action against George Soros soon? DoJ officials pushes prosecutors to probe his foundation

On the direction of US President Donald Trump, the Justice Department is pushing for a probe on a group funded by billionaire George Soros. This comes approximately a month after Trump slammed him and said that he should be charged under RICO
The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) wants an investigation into a group funded by billionaire George Soros. As per a report, the DoJ is pushing for it, and according to a senior department official, the DoJ's move comes after US President Donald Trump's suggestion. More than half a dozen US attorneys’ offices have been instructed to draft plans to investigate a group funded by George Soros. The report claims that prosecutors could file charges ranging from arson to material support of terrorism. Critics have called this yet another incident of the Justice Department going against Trump’s perceived enemies.
Read More | Trump targets financier George Soros, his ‘Radical Left’ son, calls for their prosecution under RICO
Earlier in August, Trump targeted Soros and his son and said they should face criminal charges and be prosecuted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, or RICO, for supporting violent protests in the country and many other destructive actions to damage the country amid long-held claims that Soros secretly influences liberal groups and legal battles. The RICO Act, short for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, is a federal law designed to combat organized crime by enabling prosecutors to charge individuals involved in a pattern of criminal activity.
Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, “George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America. We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to “BREATHE,” and be FREE.” Trump has also pushed a new plan: an executive order that would stop US non-profits from sending grant money overseas. This could affect Soros’s Open Society Foundations, which funds projects in many countries.
Read More | Elon Musk launches scathing attack on George Soros, condemns him for 'funding Hamas-supporting' NGOs