/Trump's big action against George Soros soon? DoJ officials pushes prosecutors to probe his foundation

The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) wants an investigation into a group funded by billionaire George Soros. As per a report, the DoJ is pushing for it, and according to a senior department official, the DoJ's move comes after US President Donald Trump's suggestion. More than half a dozen US attorneys’ offices have been instructed to draft plans to investigate a group funded by George Soros. The report claims that prosecutors could file charges ranging from arson to material support of terrorism. Critics have called this yet another incident of the Justice Department going against Trump’s perceived enemies.



Earlier in August, Trump targeted Soros and his son and said they should face criminal charges and be prosecuted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, or RICO, for supporting violent protests in the country and many other destructive actions to damage the country amid long-held claims that Soros secretly influences liberal groups and legal battles. The RICO Act, short for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, is a federal law designed to combat organized crime by enabling prosecutors to charge individuals involved in a pattern of criminal activity.

