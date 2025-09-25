Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Trump's big action against George Soros soon? DoJ officials pushes prosecutors to probe his foundation

Trump's big action against George Soros soon? DoJ officials pushes prosecutors to probe his foundation

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Sep 25, 2025, 23:26 IST | Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 23:26 IST
Trump's big action against George Soros soon? DoJ officials pushes prosecutors to probe his foundation

George Soros and US President Donald Trump Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

On the direction of US President Donald Trump, the Justice Department is pushing for a probe on a group funded by billionaire George Soros. This comes approximately a month after Trump slammed him and said that he should be charged under RICO

The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) wants an investigation into a group funded by billionaire George Soros. As per a report, the DoJ is pushing for it, and according to a senior department official, the DoJ's move comes after US President Donald Trump's suggestion. More than half a dozen US attorneys’ offices have been instructed to draft plans to investigate a group funded by George Soros. The report claims that prosecutors could file charges ranging from arson to material support of terrorism. Critics have called this yet another incident of the Justice Department going against Trump’s perceived enemies.


Earlier in August, Trump targeted Soros and his son and said they should face criminal charges and be prosecuted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, or RICO, for supporting violent protests in the country and many other destructive actions to damage the country amid long-held claims that Soros secretly influences liberal groups and legal battles. The RICO Act, short for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, is a federal law designed to combat organized crime by enabling prosecutors to charge individuals involved in a pattern of criminal activity.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, “George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America. We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to “BREATHE,” and be FREE.” Trump has also pushed a new plan: an executive order that would stop US non-profits from sending grant money overseas. This could affect Soros’s Open Society Foundations, which funds projects in many countries.

Trending Stories

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Share on twitter

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

Trending Topics