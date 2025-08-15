/Trump-Putin meet: US president to 'formally welcome' Russian president at his plane in Alaska for 'high stakes' Ukraine talks

US President Donald Trump will personally welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin when his plane lands in Alaska on Friday, the Kremlin confirmed. “At exactly 11:00 local time (1900 GMT), the president is scheduled to land. President Trump will meet him at the plane,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state media. The two leaders are set to begin formal talks at 3:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. local time).

Ukraine’s future on the agenda

Asked if territorial swaps are being considered, Trump said, “They will be discussed, but I’ve got to let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they’ll make a proper decision. But I’m not here to negotiate for Ukraine.” He added that if he were not president, “Putin would take all of Ukraine, but he’s not going to do it.”

When questioned on whether the US might offer security guarantees for Ukraine, Trump said “maybe” and spoke of a “possibility” involving “Europe and other countries,” but not through NATO. On potential economic discussions, he said they would happen “if we make progress.”

Warning of “very severe consequences” for Russia

Trump has warned of “very severe consequences” if Putin refuses to engage seriously on ending the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not part of the Alaska meeting but could join later if a trilateral summit is organised, possibly involving European leaders.

Zelensky calls meeting “high stakes”

Zelensky described the talks as “high stakes” and said Ukraine is “counting on America” to push for a fair resolution. “The key thing is that this meeting should open up a real path toward a just peace and a substantive discussion between leaders in a trilateral format, Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian side,” Zelensky said.