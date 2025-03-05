Several female Democratic lawmakers wore pink to Trump's presidential address to the Congress on Tuesday (March 4). They showed up in the House chamber clad in pink pantsuits as a sign of their dissatisfaction over some of Trump's policies that are "negatively impacting women and families."

Trump couldn't find a friendly face in the Democrat crowd in the House. The women dressed in pink were there to send a strong message to the Republicans as well as President Donald Trump.

Time magazine quoted Representative Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM) as saying that the colour pink was a sign of protest against "Trump’s policies which are negatively impacting women and families."

“Pink is a colour of power and protest,” she added.

Fernández heads the 96-member Democratic women’s caucus. She said that there are a lot of problems with the Trump administration, adding that the president’s policies are negatively impacting women, especially those from working-class backgrounds.

Women bearing the brunt of mass firings: Leger Fernández

The New Mexico rep added that women have found themselves at the receiving end of the mass firings that have happened in the past few weeks.

“Women in my district are terrified and are also losing their jobs with the indiscriminate, inconsistent, chaotic, mass firings,” Leger Fernández told Time.

“When a woman loses her job, she loses the ability to care for her family. I think it’s important that Trump, my Republican colleagues, and the nation see the faces and the pain that he is inflicting on America and on the services we depend on.”

Democratic women in coordinated outfits on other occasions

This is not the first time that Democratic congresswomen have worn coordinated outfits in the House. They sported white clothes twice during Trump's first tenure as president as a mark of honour for those who fought for women’s voting rights.

Former President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in 2024 saw them wear white to draw attention to women's reproductive rights.

Donald Trump's presidential address

Trump's presidential address was marked by his tariff policies, the issue of illegal migrants, "wokeness" in society, DOGE and Elon Musk, and the Ukraine war among other issues. He announced reciprocal tariffs against several countries, including India, that will come into force on April 2.



(With inputs from agencies)