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Trump nominates former lawyer Todd Blanche as US attorney general, Senate fight looms

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Jun 09, 2026, 04:28 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 04:28 IST
Trump nominates former lawyer Todd Blanche as US attorney general, Senate fight looms

US President Donald Trump listens as acting Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks during a press briefing. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Blanche's nomination follows the departure of former attorney general Pam Bondi, whom Trump removed after disagreements over her handling of Justice Department records linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

US President Donald Trump on Monday nominated his former personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, to serve as attorney general on a permanent basis, setting the stage for what could be a contentious confirmation process in the Senate.

Blanche, 51, has been serving as acting attorney general since Pam Bondi left the position in April. During his tenure, he has overseen several indictments targeting individuals viewed as political opponents of Trump.

The White House confirmed on Monday that Blanche's nomination had been formally sent to the Senate. The move follows Trump's remarks at a White House Rose Garden dinner last week, where he informed guests of his intention to nominate Blanche for the role.

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Senate approval remains uncertain

Despite the nomination, it remains unclear whether Blanche can secure enough support in the Senate, which must approve senior administration appointments, including the attorney general.

His nomination comes at a politically sensitive time for the Trump administration. Republicans have recently faced a series of setbacks as Trump's approval ratings have come under pressure over economic concerns and the Iran war, with midterm elections approaching in five months.

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Lawmakers have also raised concerns over Blanche's support for a proposed $1.8 billion fund that was intended to compensate Trump allies who faced prosecution during former President Joe Biden's administration. The administration later abandoned the proposal.

The initiative drew criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. Among the most vocal critics was Senator Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"Donald Trump has been engaged in the most corrupt enterprise in the history of the Presidency. Todd Blanche apparently has not noticed," Durbin said.

Before joining the administration, Blanche was a member of Trump's legal team during the New York criminal trial involving allegations of hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

He also represented Trump in two federal cases brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith involving allegations related to classified documents and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Blanche's nomination comes months after Trump removed former attorney general Pam Bondi following tensions over her handling of Justice Department files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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