/Trump moves to tighten duration of visas for students and media. THESE will be new rules

The Trump administration has decided to tighten the duration of visas for students, cultural exchange visitors, and members of the media. A government regulation was proposed on Wednesday (August 27) as part of a broader crackdown on legal immigration.



This will likely create more problems for the international students, exchange workers, and foreign journalists who would have to apply to extend their stay in the US rather than maintain a more flexible legal status.

If passed, the regulation would create a fixed time period for F visas for international students, J visas that allow visitors on cultural exchange programs to work in the US, and I visas for members of the media