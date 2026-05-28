/Trump says he ‘doesn’t care about midterms’, claims Iran desperate for deal

US President Donald Trump, in a televised meeting on Wednesday, said that he doesn't care about the midterms. He said this while boasting about his supposed success in negotiations with Iran, claiming that Iran's hardline government is very much interested in striking a deal with Iran. Trump's statement comes as he led Ken Paxton to victory in the Texas primary.

“I don’t care about the midterms,” he said. “Look, what happened last night," hinting at Praxton's victory, "That was the prelude to the midterms. People understand it. They know that very simple: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.” He said that the Iranians thought they would “outweigh" him because the continuation of the war would hurt Trump's prospects in the midterms. He said that the Iranian economy is in freefall and has 250 per cent inflation. “Their money has no value. Their whole economic system is broken down,” he said of Iran.

Trump further continued that the negotiations with Iran were going well, suggesting that Iran was desperate to make a deal. “Iran wants very much to make a deal. So far they haven't gotten there... We're not satisfied with it, but we will be. We will be either that or we'll have to just finish the job,” said Trump.

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Trump's disapproval rating is at an all-time high

Trump-backed Ken Praxton will face Democratic challenger James Talarico in the General election. Ken, who has a scandalous Attorney General career, defeated the four-time incumbent John Cornyn, and analysts suggest this gave Democrats a chance to make inroads into the red heartland in Texas. Trump's confidence about Texas comes at a time when his approval rating is at an all-time low, according to a Fox News survey released last week, it is at 39 per cent, while 61 per cent disapprove of him, and 41 per cent strongly disapproving him.