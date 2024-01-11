Trump knows who he wants to be his vice president, but won't reveal

Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 10) said that he has already decided who he wants to be his vice president, but didn't reveal.

At a Fox News town hall in Des Moines, Trump was asked about a potential vice president, he said: "I can't tell you that really. I mean, I know who it's going to be."

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, said that he was open to choosing someone competing against him for the party's nomination.

The presenter asked him about "any of the people who you've run against" and would the former president be open to mending ties with any of his rivals in the race.

Trump replied: "Oh, sure I will. I will. I've already started to like (Chris) Christie better."

While talking about Chris Christie's exit from the presidential race, Trump said that he was not worried for the nomination.

He also talked about his river, stating "He (Chris Christie) had a hot mic where he was talking to somebody about the weather and he happened to say that she (Haley) doesn't have what it takes, she'll be creamed in the election. And I mean, I know her very well and I happen to believe that Chris Christie is right. That's one of the few things he's been right about."

Trump's campaign advisers told reporters after the town hall that they could not provide any additional information about the former president's views on the topic.

Chris LaCivita, one of MrTrump's top aides, said: "All I know is what I heard tonight. And I'm not going to categorise it any other way than that."

The town hall took place at the same time Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Haley came out swinging during a debate.

Both candidates sought to emerge as the clear alternative to Trump just days before the campaign's first votes were cast.

Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday shows Trump maintaining a commanding lead in the race to be the party's nominee against President Joe Biden in the November 5 election.

The poll put him at 49%, ahead of Haley at 12% and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 11%.