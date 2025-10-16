/Trump issues first response on execution by Hamas, says ''it didn’t bother me much but...'

US president Donald Trump issued his response on the execution reportedly carried out by Hamas in Gaza amid the ongoing exchange of hostages and prisoners according to US-brokered deal. Trump first said that he is not bothered by the executions as these are ‘gangs’ that Hamas is targeting. When asked how he knows about the gangs, he quickly changed his stance and said that he is doing his research on the issue.

A shocking footage of Hamas fighters executing at least eight Palestinians, accused of collaborating with Israel surfaced on social media. The disturbing visuals of raised questions about peace in Gaza even after Israel's war. The video, which WION cannot independently verify, shows at least eight bound men kneeling before gunfire erupts as onlookers and label them “collaborators.” Report suggest that Sahm security force, run by Hamas, shared the footage.

What was US President's response?