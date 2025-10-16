/Trump issues first response on execution by Hamas, says ''it didn’t bother me much but...'

Trump responded to reports of Hamas executing alleged collaborators in Gaza, calling them "very bad gangs" and saying he’s “not bothered.” When questioned about civilian deaths, he backtracked, saying he’s “doing research.” The footage has raised concerns over Gaza's post-war stability.
US president Donald Trump issued his response on the execution reportedly carried out by Hamas in Gaza amid the ongoing exchange of hostages and prisoners according to US-brokered deal. Trump first said that he is not bothered by the executions as these are ‘gangs’ that Hamas is targeting. When asked how he knows about the gangs, he quickly changed his stance and said that he is doing his research on the issue.
A shocking footage of Hamas fighters executing at least eight Palestinians, accused of collaborating with Israel surfaced on social media. The disturbing visuals of raised questions about peace in Gaza even after Israel's war. The video, which WION cannot independently verify, shows at least eight bound men kneeling before gunfire erupts as onlookers and label them “collaborators.” Report suggest that Sahm security force, run by Hamas, shared the footage.
US President Trump said he was unbothered by the videos.“They did take out a couple of gangs that were very bad… and they killed a number of gang members,” Trump told reporters. “That didn’t bother me much, to be honest with you. That’s okay. It’s a couple of very bad gangs. It’s no different than other countries like Venezuela [that have] sent their gangs [into the US],” he added. Asked if those being killed are civilians, Trump said, “I’m doing research on it… We’ll find out about it. It could be gangs plus.” He also added that Hamas has been open about the fact that they are “going in and clearing out the gangs, violent gangs.”