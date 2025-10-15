A shocking footage that has surfaced appears to be showing Hamas executing Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel. The video, which WION cannot independently verify, shows at least eight bound men kneeling before gunfire erupts as onlookers and label them “collaborators.” Report suggest that Sahm security force, run by Hamas, shared the footage. This comes days after US President Donald Trump brokered a peace deal in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, intended to end over two years of conflict in the region. Under the deal, Hamas agreed for a prisoner-hostage exchange. However, after the disturbing visuals surfaced, analysts warn that Hamas might be using such public executions to maintain control and deter dissent within Gaza. Last month, Hamas executed three men accused of spying for Israel.

Hamas-linked Telegram channels said that they had targeted “collaborators and traitors” working with Israel. the streets as people cheered. It said the detainees were gangsters. The Gaza-based Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights and the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights denounced the extrajudicial killings by Hamas.

Conflict Between the Dughmush Clan and Hamas in Gaza

Some reports suggest that many of those reportedly killed by Hamas belong to the Dughmush Clan, a prominent family that has long competed for power against the group. Tensions between Hamas and the Dughmush faction have escalated over the years, with some reports suggesting Israeli intelligence may have infiltrated the clan to gather crucial information to combat Hamas more effectively.

Recent video footage circulating online shows Hamas executing Palestinians at close range, allegedly targeting suspected ‘collaborators’ following the Israeli military’s withdrawal. Nevertheless, it remains unclear the disturbing scenes are recurring in the current situation as the Gaza peace plan unfolds.