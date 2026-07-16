/Trump in coffin? Iran unveils massive banner days after Mojtaba vowed to 'seek revenge'

Days after threatening to kill US President Donald Trump, Iran has hung up a massive poster in Tehran depicting him in a coffin. The big billboard with a graphic depicting Trump's body lying in a coffin, with messages of ‘kill Trump’ written around it has been installed at Tehran's Enghelab square, at the heart of the Iranian capital. This comes after Iran threatened to seek revenge of the killing of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The former Supreme Leader's funeral was held on July 9, almost three months after he was killed in the joint strikes by the US and Israel.

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Iran threatens to kill Trump

Former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral in Iran was held with supporters carrying big banners calling for the death of Trump. Soon after the funeral, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei renewed his vow to avenge his father’s killing. Stating that avenging his father's death is “a national demand”, he said that it “will most certainly be carried out.” Though he did not name the US president but he did pledge to bring his father’s killers to justice, saying they would not be allowed to “die peacefully in their beds.” During the funeral processions, large banners reading "We will kill Trump" and "Kill Trump" were displayed by mourners.

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