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Trump in coffin? Iran unveils massive banner days after Mojtaba vowed to 'seek revenge'

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 12:02 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 12:02 IST
Trump in coffin? Iran unveils massive banner days after Mojtaba vowed to 'seek revenge'

Iran unveiled a giant poster in Tehran depicting US President Donald Trump in a coffin Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iran unveiled a giant poster in Tehran depicting US President Donald Trump in a coffin following calls for his assassination during the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The display has further heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Days after threatening to kill US President Donald Trump, Iran has hung up a massive poster in Tehran depicting him in a coffin. The big billboard with a graphic depicting Trump's body lying in a coffin, with messages of ‘kill Trump’ written around it has been installed at Tehran's Enghelab square, at the heart of the Iranian capital. This comes after Iran threatened to seek revenge of the killing of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The former Supreme Leader's funeral was held on July 9, almost three months after he was killed in the joint strikes by the US and Israel.

A billboard bearing anti-Trump messages, including the English-language phrase 'We Kill Trump,' and an apparent image of the US president in a coffin, is displayed at Islamic Revolution Square in downtown Tehran, Iran, July 15, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)
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Iran threatens to kill Trump

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Former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral in Iran was held with supporters carrying big banners calling for the death of Trump. Soon after the funeral, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei renewed his vow to avenge his father’s killing. Stating that avenging his father's death is “a national demand”, he said that it “will most certainly be carried out.” Though he did not name the US president but he did pledge to bring his father’s killers to justice, saying they would not be allowed to “die peacefully in their beds.” During the funeral processions, large banners reading "We will kill Trump" and "Kill Trump" were displayed by mourners.

How Trump responded?

After Mojtaba's threat, Trump said that he has been on Iranian hitlist for a while now. "I’ve been number one on their list for years," Trump said on July 8 while addressing reporters on the sidelines of the NATO Summit. He went on to claim, "I’m number one on the kill list for Iran." Two days later on July 10, Trump said that he has left orders to decimate Iran if something happens to him. This raised speculations around what US Constitution says about orders of the president who has died or has vacated his post for some other reason. "The only thing is, I've left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before," Trump said.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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