Trump doubts if Biden will run for president again, says, 'France is going to China'

Former US president Donald Trump gave his first media interview since his indictment and consequent arraignment at a New York courthouse earlier this month.Trump raised doubts if Joe Biden would run for the White House again, and hit out at French President Emmanuel Macron for meeting with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping. In an interview with Fox News, while referring to the meeting between the two leaders last week, Trump said that Macron was “kissing his (Xi’s) a**.”

The Republican presidential frontrunner claimed that the United States had lost influence in the world since the time he stopped being president.

"You got this crazy world, it's blowing up and the United States has absolutely no say," he said.

"And Macron, who is a friend of mine, is over with China, kissing his ass. Okay, in China! I said, 'France is now going to China.'"

French President Emmanuel Macron was at the receiving end of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s charm offensive last week when the former was on a rare state visit to the world’s second largest economy. Macron was seen being mobbed by students at a Guangzhou university as students scrambled to get a glimpse of him, the visuals translating into nothing short of a rockstar welcome.

Following his China visit, Macron’s remarks caused a geopolitical storm in the US as well as the American foreign policy spectrum as he cautioned that Europeans should not chain themselves to US foreign policy.

Macron said that European countries should not get caught in the tense standoff between Beijing and Washington over the fate of Taiwan.

China has vowed to regain control of Taiwan, while the US government pledges to help Taiwan defend itself. In a bid to assert its claim over the self-ruled island nation, China’s military manoeuvres around Taiwanese waters have raised alarms across the Indo-Pacific the following week.

Macron, who discussed Taiwan with Xi on Friday, warned against Europe being "caught up in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy."

"The paradox would be that, overcome with panic, we believe we are just America's followers," Macron said. "The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction."

What else did Donald Trump say?

Trump raised doubts if Joe Biden would seek re-election to the White House in the forthcoming US presidential polls. Trump’s doubts were based on his interpretation of Biden’s recent interview to NBC News, in which the sitting president declared that he plans on running but the Democratic Party is “not prepared to announce it yet”.

"Look, I watch him just like you do. And I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say it. I don’t see how it’s possible," Trump said.

Referring to Biden’s response to the question on him running for president again, Trump said: "[Biden gave] a long answer about the eggs and this and that, look, I don’t think he can.”

