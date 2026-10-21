/Trump compares hecklers at North Carolina rally to France riots, announces $1.5 billion chip investment

US President Donald Trump addressed campaign rally in North Carolina and announced a $1.5 billion dollar investment from the Pentagon to expand semiconductor production in there. As he faced protest in the swing state, he compared hecklers at a rally with the violent protesters in Paris that have erupted during nationwide protests.

Minutes into his rally in Greenville, Trump was heckled by two protesters in succession. “They get home, and they get smacked in the face by the mother and the father, maybe a little harder by the father. And they say, ‘We voted for that man. We love that man. You did that — how disgraceful,’” Trump said. “They get paid by the radical left lunatics that you watch taking place in France,” Trump said. “I would say this is a slightly lesser event."

On investment, he said: “The Department of War will be investing $1.5 billion dollars to produce cutting-edge semiconductor chips right here in North Carolina,” Trump said while speaking at a midterm rally in Greenville. The president also announced the construction of a massive manufacturing plant in the Tar Heel State by Sibelco, and brought Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on stage to share the news with the crowd.

“So, the president had as one of his fundamental objectives was to bring semiconductor manufacturing home to America, right? It’s all made in Taiwan, right? And that’s just too far away for America. So he’s bringing it home,” Lutnick said. Trump has made similar announcements at previous midterm rally stops, including a $4.4 billion investment from Taiwan into the Alaska pipeline and a $200 billion investment from South Korea into US energy infrastructure.

France protest