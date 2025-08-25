/Trump claims US is taking Iranian oil; his Energy Secretary doesn't know about it

US President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that the United States has been secretly "taking out" millions of barrels of Iranian oil through the Strait of Hormuz, but his own Energy Secretary Chris Wright later told lawmakers he was unaware of any such operation.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump welcomed the latest inflation figures and argued that US actions in the Strait of Hormuz were contributing to higher oil prices that would eventually fall once the conflict ends.

"No, I love it," the president said. "The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation. You know why? Because as soon as this war is over. You know, I can say it now, something you didn't know. Did you know we've been taking out millions of barrels of oil? Nobody knows it. You know who doesn't know about it? Iran, until right now. We took out the other night, 22 ships. Late at night, with no lights. Because they don't have any radar, because we blasted the crap out of it. We took out. That's why oil's $85 a barrel."

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Trump also revealed on Truth Social that he had ordered a secret military mission to support commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route that Iran had largely closed following US and Israeli attacks.

"Last month, I directed our Great U.S. Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Strait, and into the Open Market," he added, claiming that more than 200 commercial vessels had successfully passed through the waterway.

The remarks come months after the United States launched a military initiative known as Project Freedom to assist shipping through the strategic passage. The operation began in early May but was halted after just one day, with Trump later saying the decision was aimed at helping end the Middle East conflict that began on February 28.

Energy Secretary says he was unaware

Trump's comments came on the same day that Energy Secretary Chris Wright appeared to distance himself from the president's assertions during a congressional hearing.

While testifying before the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, Wright was asked by lawmakers about Trump's claim that the United States was actively "taking out" or seizing millions of barrels of Iranian crude.

His response was brief: "I'm unaware."

Wright also admitted that an earlier social media post claiming the US Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz was inaccurate.

Questioned by Democratic Representative Suhas Subramanyam about a March 2026 post on X, Wright acknowledged that the claim was false.

"No. That was in error," he said.

“It was not tweeted by me, but it was by my team that misunderstood something I said, but I take responsibility for it.”