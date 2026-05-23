/Trump changing plans again? US military readies for potential Iran strikes as Iran warns of 'crushing blows'

The administration of Donald Trump was preparing for a potential new round of military strikes against Iran on Friday (May 22), according to sources familiar with internal planning discussions, even as diplomatic negotiations between the two sides continued. Officials stressed that no final decision on military action had been made as of Friday afternoon. Trump also announced a change to his weekend plans, citing official responsibilities. ‘Circumstances pertaining to Government’ are preventing him from attending his son Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding this weekend, the president wrote on social media. Trump had originally planned to spend the Memorial Day weekend at his golf property in New Jersey, but is now expected to return to the White House.

US military and intelligence on alert

Several sources said members of the US military and intelligence community canceled Memorial Day travel plans in anticipation of possible strikes. Defence and intelligence officials also reportedly started updating recall rosters for American installations overseas as troops stationed in the Middle East rotate out of the region.

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The moves are part of broader efforts to reduce the US military footprint amid concerns over potential Iranian retaliation if fighting resumes. The United States and Iran have largely avoided direct attacks since a temporary ceasefire took effect in early April, creating space for indirect negotiations focused on a broader agreement.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly reiterated the administration’s position, saying Trump has ‘made his redlines abundantly clear: Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon, and they cannot keep their enriched uranium’. “The President always maintains all options at all times, and it is the job of the Pentagon to be ready to execute any decision the Commander-in-Chief could make,” Kelly said. “The President has been clear about the consequences if Iran fails to make a deal.”

Iran warns of wider conflict

Earlier this week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that any renewed strikes by the US or Israel could dramatically expand the conflict. The IRGC promised ‘crushing blows … in places you cannot even imagine’. Tehran is currently reviewing the latest US proposal aimed at ending the conflict, which has lasted nearly three months and disrupted global energy markets while pushing fuel prices higher. According to sources, the proposal delivered on Wednesday also included a warning that rejecting what Washington considers its final offer could lead to renewed military action.

“Iran is dying to make a deal,” Trump said Friday. “We'll see what happens.” The president added earlier in the week that Iran had been given a couple of days to respond to the proposal. Trump also said his administration was “pretty impressed” with Iranian negotiators but insisted that any agreement must include guarantees strong enough to prevent the conflict from restarting.

Pakistan is serving as an intermediary

A response from Iran is expected soon and is likely to be delivered through Pakistan, which has been acting as an intermediary between Tehran and Washington. Before departing for India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US expected to receive Iran’s reply through Pakistan’s field marshal, who has become the primary communication channel with Tehran on behalf of the Trump administration.

Rubio said Trump preferred diplomacy over military action and noted that progress had been made, though important issues remained unresolved. He also revealed discussions held with NATO allies in Sweden regarding efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz through military means if necessary. Rubio referred to the contingency strategy as ‘Plan B’ in case Iran refused to cooperate. Meanwhile, in Washington, House Republicans on Thursday dropped an effort to block a congressional vote that would have limited Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran after determining they lacked sufficient support.