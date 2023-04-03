Trump campaign is surprisingly benefitting from his indictment

Former president Donald Trump's campaign has reported that it raised more than $4 million in the 24 hours after news of his indictment spread. The campaign reported over 25 per cent of the donations came from first-time donors. It added that the donations are an indication of "further solidifying President Trump’s status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary."

After he was indicted, Trump's campaign sent out more than a half-dozen fundraising solicitations over email in less than 24 hours. Trump himself called for donations on his Truth Social platform.

NBC News reported that the campaign also received 16,000 volunteer sign-ups as well. Trump is due to appear in court for his arraignment on Tuesday.

Trump flew out of Florida on Monday for New York. The indictment, which is under seal, is linked to the hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep an alleged sexual affair under wraps. He will be fingerprinted and photographed at the downtown Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday. This will be Trump's first court appearance in the case.

Also Read | Trump to make public remarks at Palm Beach Tuesday evening following historic indictment

According to NBC, Trump faces about 30 charges for document fraud linked to the hush money payment.

Late on Sunday, Trump informed about his plans to leave his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach at noon for the Trump Tower in Manhattan before heading to the courthouse on Tuesday morning.

The arraignment is reportedly planned for 2:15 pm after which Trump will return to Florida and address a crowd at around 8:15 pm local time. He will enter a plea of not guilty, his lawyer said.

Trump's appearance will likely be before Justice Juan Merchan, the same judge who presided over a criminal trial linked to his real estate company last year. Trump himself was not charged in that case.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE