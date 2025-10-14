/Trump calls Italian PM Meloni 'so beautiful' at Gaza Peace Summit, then quips 'I'm not allowed to say it...'

US President Donald Trump, while addressing the Gaza peace summit in Egypt, referred to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as "beautiful”, a remark he acknowledged could be seen as sexist. The 79-year-old leader, who has been married three times, noted during his speech that such comments about women in the US often mark the end of political careers. Nevertheless, he said he was willing to take that risk and added that Meloni ‘won’t mind.'

Addressing Meloni, who stood behind him on stage, Trump remarked that she didn’t mind being called beautiful and added that she indeed was. Trump also described Meloni as "incredible" and praised her as a well-respected and successful politician in Italy. He praised that their ideological alignment, particularly on immigration and cultural issues. The exchange came after the signing of "The Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity," for Gaza.

"I'm not allowed to say it because usually it's the end of your political career if you say it -- she's a beautiful young woman," Trump said. “You don't mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are.” Meloni laughed.

Trump had declared that the war in Gaza “had ended” as he departed for Israel, marking his first visit to the region since brokering a historic ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated, “The war is over, you understand that,” and expressed optimism about the future, saying, “I think it’s going to normalise.”