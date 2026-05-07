/Trump calls Iran conflict an ‘incursion’, compares its duration with Vietnam, Korea, Iraq and World Wars

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 6) shared a post calling the recent Iran war as “incursion" and specified that it has been ongoing since 6 weeks. He shared a chart with the duration of the other wars US was involved in and seemed to justify his stance. Trump has been stating that Iran war has terminated to avoid Congressional approval for the same. Additionally, back channels talks between Iran and the US are underway with Trump insisting that there will be a deal soon and that Strait of Hormuz will be open. Trump has predicted that the war in Iran will be “over quickly.” An Axios report claimed that both sides will finalise a one-page memorandum. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that the American proposal is still being reviewed. Responding to the Axios report, Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson of the Iranian Parliament's national security and foreign policy commission, wrote on X: "The Americans will not gain anything in a war they are losing that they have not gained in face-to-face negotiations."

While Trump’s comparison to past American wars is meant to justify the Iran war to the public, many analysts contend it may signal a continued conflict rather than an imminent end, as his remarks offer no clear timeline or strategy for de‑escalation and markets and experts remain uncertain about when the war will actually conclude.

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Earlier on Apr 1, which was his first address after the war began in Iran, Trump attempted to justify the war by comparing it to the other wars that America was involved in. While he did not provide a definitive date to end the ongoing operation, he did specify the duration of World War I, World War II, Vietnam, and the Korean and Iraq wars and contrasted it with the latest American offensive on Iran, claiming it has been the shortest.