/Trump calls Iran conflict an ‘incursion’, compares its duration with Vietnam, Korea, Iraq and World Wars

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 6) shared a post calling the recent Iran war as “incursion" and specified that it has been ongoing since 6 weeks. He shared a chart with the duration of the other wars US was involved in and seemed to justify his stance. Trump has been stating that Iran war has terminated to avoid Congressional approval for the same. Additionally, back channels talks between Iran and the US are underway with Trump insisting that there will be a deal soon and that Strait of Hormuz will be open. Trump has predicted that the war in Iran will be “over quickly.” An Axios report claimed that both sides will finalise a one-page memorandum. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that the American proposal is still being reviewed. Responding to the Axios report, Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson of the Iranian Parliament's national security and foreign policy commission, wrote on X: "The Americans will not gain anything in a war they are losing that they have not gained in face-to-face negotiations."
Also Read: On Day 61, Trump says he won't call Iran conflict a 'war': Has the US 'terminated' Iran war? What's happening
While Trump’s comparison to past American wars is meant to justify the Iran war to the public, many analysts contend it may signal a continued conflict rather than an imminent end, as his remarks offer no clear timeline or strategy for de‑escalation and markets and experts remain uncertain about when the war will actually conclude.
Earlier on Apr 1, which was his first address after the war began in Iran, Trump attempted to justify the war by comparing it to the other wars that America was involved in. While he did not provide a definitive date to end the ongoing operation, he did specify the duration of World War I, World War II, Vietnam, and the Korean and Iraq wars and contrasted it with the latest American offensive on Iran, claiming it has been the shortest.
Also Read: 'Only 32 days': Trump compares Iran operation to Vietnam, Korea, Iraq and World wars — What he means?
“It’s very important that we keep this conflict in perspective. American involvement in World War I lasted one year, seven months and five days. World War II lasted for three years, eight months and 25 days. The Korean War lasted for three years, one month and two days. The Vietnam War lasted for 19 years, five months and 29 days. Iraq went on for eight years, eight months, and 28 days. We are in this military operation, so powerful, so brilliant against one of the most powerful countries for 32 days. And the country has been eviscerated and essentially is really no longer a threat,” Trump had said in his 19-minute long speech.