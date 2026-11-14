/Trump unlikely to discuss Alice Huang case with Xi Jinping at APEC Summit

US President Donald Trump is unlikely to discuss the matter of businesswoman Alice Huang with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, China. Alice's ties to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had raised panic among the national security hawks in Washington. Trump himself said that he does not intend to discuss Huang with Xi, but he might bring it up.

Trump will travel to the Philippines on Tuesday for the Southeast Asian Nations Summit (ASEAN) and then move towards China in a four-day trip to Asia. “I don’t expect the president to raise it — the Alice Huang issue,” said one senior official of the Trump administration.

Another senior official from the Trump administration said that though semiconductors have been a major flashpoint between the US and China, Trump is unlikely to raise it now.

“When it comes to some of these national security matters and examinations and investigations that are going on in the U.S., it’s probably not something that we’re going to read the Chinese in on at this moment,” said another senior official of the Trump administration, as reported by Politico.

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