/US Army officer arrested in UK on suspicion of spying for Russia

A 41-year-old US Army officer assigned to a NATO headquarters in England was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of espionage linked to Russia, British police said. The man was identified as Lt. Col. Brandon Tyner. He was allegedly assisting a foreign intelligence service and obtaining or disclosing protected information. Both are offences under Britain's National Security Act 2023. He is in custody at a London police station pending possible charges.

Officials said he was serving with NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps at Imjin Barracks, a British Army base near Gloucester. The unit is a multinational force of troops from 20 nations that is designed to respond quickly to crises across NATO territory.

Officials familiar with the case, speaking on condition of anonymity to the New York Times, said that no sensitive information reached Russia suggesting that the investigators moved before any handover. Searches were carried out at two locations in Gloucestershire.

The operation involved Britain's MI5 security service, counterterrorism police and the FBI, along with British and U.S. Army counterintelligence. Vicki Evans, the senior national coordinator for counterterrorism policing, said the allegations were serious and the investigation is ongoing.