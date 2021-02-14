Trump acquittal: US leaders on both sides react strongly

Former US President Donald Trump was acquitted by US Senate in impeachment trial on Sunday (Indian time). This put an end to political turmoil centered around the only US President who got impeached twice in his presidency. US Senate voted 53-47 in favour of conviction of Donald Trump but the number could not reach the two-thirds majority required to put a seal on impeachment. Several Republican Senators broke ranks and voted for Trump's conviction.

After Trump's acquittal, reactions poured in from prominent political figures in the US.

Sitting US President Joe Biden said that though Trump was acquitted, the substance of the charge was not in dispute. This indicated that Biden was in no mood to dissociate Trump from US Capitol attack.

"While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute," Biden said in a statement.

"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile. That it must always be defended. That we must be ever vigilant."

Trump showed no signs of remorse after his acquittal.

Trump said the movement to "Make America Great Again" has just begun, suggesting not quitting politics and seeking another run for the presidency in 2024.

"Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun," Trump in a statement said.

US Senate Speaker Nancy Pelosi was more direct in her words to criticise those who supported Trump.

"I salute the Republican Senators who voted their conscience and for our Country. Other Senate Republicans’ refusal to hold Trump accountable will go down as one of the darkest days and most dishonorable acts in our nation’s history," she tweeted.

During the Senate trail, top Republican Senator Mitch McConnell held Trump responsible for Capitol attack.

"There's no question -- none -- that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day," McConnell said in a speech following the vote that led to Trump's acquittal.

"These criminals were carrying his banners. Hanging his flags. And screaming their loyalty to him."

He called Trump's actions leading up to the siege "a disgraceful dereliction of duty."

However, Republican Party under McConnell''s leadership closed ranks to defeat the impeachment motion.

Not all Republican voted to Support Trump, several Republicans broke the party line. Senator Bill Cassidy was among them. In his tweet, Cassidy said that Trump was 'guilty'

"Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty," he tweeted with a video message

Democratic Party Senator Bernie Sanders said that it was 'sad' that 'only' 7 Republican Senators voted to convict Trump.

"It is truly sad and dangerous that only 7 Republicans voted to convict a president who is promoting a Big Lie, conspiracy theories and violence, and is aggressively trying to destroy American democracy," he tweeted.