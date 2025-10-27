New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani, in an interview, said that he would take US President Donald Trump’s administration to court once he becomes the mayor. Mamdani, who until a few months ago was an unknown local lawmaker, has in recent days burst onto the New York political scene and is closing in on becoming the first Muslim mayor of America's most populous city. Speaking to CNN, the NYC mayoral hopeful was asked about Trump’s latest pronouncements, sending troops to different US cities and if he could “really stop armoured vehicles from rolling down Canal Street with lawyers”. Here’s what he said.

Mamdani to sue Trump?

New York mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani has vowed to take Trump’s administration to court if elected, saying the city must stand up to Washington instead of collaborating with it. Speaking in the interview, the Democratic Socialist and state assemblyman from Queens acknowledged that many cities were “treating Trump’s pronouncements as law” but promised to resist.

“What we would do in running this city is first to actually take this administration to court and to do so immediately, as opposed to being pressured into it,” Mamdani said.

He cited Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s defiance after Trump threatened to strip the city of its World Cup hosting rights. “When the president said that he was going to take away World Cup hosting responsibilities from Boston, she responded to it as it should be responded to, which is that this is ridiculous. This is a violation of agreements that have already been signed,” Mamdani said, promising to bring the same approach to New York.

“It's important for New Yorkers to know that they have someone who's actually standing up for them,” he noted.

Mamdani emerges as frontrunner

Mamdani, 34, has emerged as the unexpected frontrunner in the mayoral race ahead of the November 4 election, buoyed by high-profile support from Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC). Both left-wing figures joined Mamdani at a massive rally in Queens on Sunday, a day after early voting began.

“We will send a loud message to President Donald Trump that his authoritarianism is no good here,” AOC told cheering crowds, who responded with chants of “AOC.”