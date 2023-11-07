TRIGGER WARNING: Hamas terrorists shoot Israeli woman at point-blank in front of her children. Video
The recent video from Sderot, Israel, has been widely shared on social media due to its disturbing nature. In the footage, Hamas militants halted a car driven by an Israeli woman named Odaya Swisa, who was attempting to leave the city. They shot her at close range in front of her two daughters, who were hiding on the car's back seat floor.
Disclaimer: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.
The latest footage from Sderot city, Israel, is making rounds on social media for all the gruesome reasons.
The footage shows how Hamas terrorists stopped a car being driven by an Israeli woman identified as Odaya Swisa, who was trying to escape the city, and shot her at point-blank range in front of her two daughters hiding on the floor of the back seat. After opening fire, the terrorists fled the scene without realising that the children were still in the car, hiding.
Later, the Israeli police arrived and rescued the two girls, as seen in the footage. The girls, upon realising that the officers were Israeli, yelled, 'Take us!'.
Watch the video here:
WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos on social media.
Disclaimer: Viewers may find this video disturbing. Discretion is advised.
Footage from Sderot on Oct 7. Hamas terrorists approach the car of Odaya Swisa, a mother and her two children, Romi, age 6, and Lia, age 3.— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 6, 2023
The terrorists murder Odaya, but don't see the little girls who were lying on the floor of the car. When police arrive, little Romi is… pic.twitter.com/pqXuFYDBay
IDF releases aftermath footage
Following a devastating attack by Hamas on an Israeli music festival, the IDF has released a new video showing the extent of the damage caused by the October 7 assault.
The footage has been made public by a first-responder team in southern Israel, bringing to light the disturbing aftermath of Hamas' unprecedented attack.
The video showed a distressing sight: numerous dead bodied stacked together, and personal belongings scattered about.
Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza in retaliation to the October 7 Hamas attack, killing hundreds of people in one of the bloodiest attacks in its history.
Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.
(With inputs from agencies)