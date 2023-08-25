Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is set to face trial in 2025 following allegations that he accepted funds from the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi to finance one of his election campaigns, news agencies reported citing prosecutors. If convicted, the former French president could face up to 10 years in prison. The trial will delve into evidence suggesting that Sarkozy, along with 12 co-defendants, engaged in a conspiracy to unlawfully secure funds from Gaddafi to support his successful 2007 presidential bid. "There's not even the smallest inkling of proof," he reportedly said in a 2018 interview.

Denial of allegations

Sarkozy, a right-wing politician who has encountered numerous legal challenges since his single term as president from 2007 to 2012, vehemently denies the allegations involving Libyan funding.

These allegations stand as the most severe legal issue he currently faces. Despite being convicted twice for corruption and influence-peddling in separate cases related to attempts to manipulate a judge and campaign financing, Sarkozy has contested both verdicts through appeals.

Prominent figures among co-defendants

Several significant figures are among the co-defendants who will face trial for their alleged involvement in the Libyan funding scandal. These include Claude Gueant, Sarkozy's former right-hand man, Eric Woerth, the former head of campaign financing, and Brice Hortefeux, a former minister.

The investigation was triggered by revelations from the investigative platform Mediapart, which released a document purportedly indicating that Gaddafi had agreed to provide Sarkozy with up to 50 million euros ($54 million based on current exchange rates).

The prosecutor's office has announced that the first hearing is designated for March 7, 2024. The trial is planned between January 6, 2025, and April 10, 2025, according to the information provided. After his unsuccessful appeal in May, 68-year-old Sarkozy's 2021 conviction on charges of corruption and influence peddling stands. His legal team has expressed their intention to contest this verdict at France's highest court, reported Reuters.

Sarkozy-Gaddafi relations

Sarkozy and Gaddafi shared an unexpectedly amicable relationship, exemplified by Gaddafi setting up his Bedouin tent across from the Elysee Palace during a state visit to France shortly after Sarkozy's election. Sarkozy's recent activities have rekindled attention in France, with the release of the second volume of his memoirs and his suggestions regarding the recognition of Russia-occupied Ukrainian territories following last year's Kremlin-led invasion.

He has also expressed his stance that Crimea, which has been annexed by Russia, will remain under Russian control, dismissing the possibility of reverting to the pre-annexation status quo.