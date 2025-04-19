"Trash the dress" is a popular trend among brides these days. However, it has been around for several years, but has had different variations over time. Today, the trend is a style of wedding photography that has couples getting clicked in off locations that do not go with the vibe of a wedding. The dress can get dirty, so the name "trash the dress" is used.

Until a decade back, the trend literally meant trashing the dress. New brides elaborately destroyed their white dresses and shared the pictures online. It was meant to be a daring celebration of the couple's relationship. However, a bride participating in the trend tragically died while doing so in 2012. Her story is going viral again, 13 years later, when social media trends are again proving fatal.

Maria Pantazopoulos of Canada tied the knot in June 2012 and decided to trash her dress the next month. She had a photoshoot planned and decided to do it at a lake with a waterfall.

The dress got heavier and dragged the bride down

She reached Dorwin Falls in Rawdon, Quebec, to do the trend. She got several photos taken at the lake before deciding to get inside the water. She lay down on the water, imagining getting some dreamy pictures. However, the weight of the dress proved fatal as it dragged her down.

Maria reportedly was dragged down as deep as eight metres. Her photographer, Louis Pagakis, tried to pull her out, but the dress got too heavy and he was unable to save her.

Pagakis told CTV News, "She had her wedding dress on and she said, 'Take some pictures of me while I swim a little bit in the lake'. She went in, and her dress got heavy. I tried everything I could to save her."

"I jumped in, I was screaming and yelling, we tried our best."

He recalled her final words: "I can't anymore, it's too heavy."

The heartbroken family requested that authorities implement stringent rules at the site to avoid similar future tragedies.

Another photographer recalled how his client almost met a similar fate at the waterfall. Mario Michaud told CTV Montreal that his client was also in the water for a photoshoot and was pulled down. Luckily, she was saved.