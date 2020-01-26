Total number of coronavirus cases in China reaches 2,051: State media

The total number of coronavirus cases in China reached 2,051 as of 7 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Sunday, Chinese state television reported.

The death toll from the outbreak remained at 56, the report said.

Wuhan's city government will step up construction of specialised hospitals to deal with infected patients, Zhou Xianwang told reporters.

The pressure on supplies of medical goods such as protective suits, masks and glasses had largely eased, he said, thanks in part to increased private donations.

Wuhan, a city of about 11 million and capital of Hubei province, has been under virtual lockdown amid intensifying efforts to contain the outbreak.

Images of hospital corridors packed with people seeking treatment have circulated widely on Chinese social media, and residents have complained of soaring prices on essentials such as vegetables.

Zhou insisted on Sunday that the city's food prices are stable and food supplies are ample.

Hubei Province Governor Wang Xiaodong also told reporters during the briefing he feels "agonised" and responsible for the outbreak.

Meanwhile, a third case of the new coronavirus has been registered in the United States, in Orange County, California, the county's health agency said.

The individual, a traveler from Wuhan, China, is in isolation in hospital and in good condition, it said in a statement.

