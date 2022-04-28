Tory MP accused of watching porn at House of Commons chamber, probe launched

An MP from Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has been accused of watching pornography at the House of Commons chambers.

According to reports, a female minister saw the unnamed parliamentarian viewing porno material on his phone in the chamber.

The minister said that the incident took place last week, The Times reported.

The claims were made at a meeting on Tuesday night during which female Conservative MPs shared accounts of alleged sexism and harassment, BBC reported.

Conservative MP Pauline Latham told BBC that several MP's who were at the meeting were “shell shocked” and “couldn't believe something like that could happen in what's really a professional place”.

She also said that the man would lose his job and a position at the Conservative Party if the accusations were proven to be true.

The matter has now been referred to a parliamentary Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme for a possible investigation, BBC reported.

The new allegations come at a when some of the Tory MPs are facing heat for passing the ‘Basic Instinct’ slur against Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner, claiming that she tried to put the prime minister “off his stride” during parliamentary debates by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

In the Commons on Wednesday, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas cited a report in The Sunday Times that said a total of 56 MPs, including three cabinet ministers, were facing allegations of sexual misconduct, and asked the prime minister whether such behaviour was grounds for dismissal under the ministerial code.

Johnson replied that sexual harassment was "intolerable" and "of course... grounds for dismissal".

(With inputs from agencies)