'Basic Instinct' row: Those who said female MP distracts UK PM by crossing, uncrossing legs will face action

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hit out against his party MPs for suggesting that deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner used ‘Basic Instinct’ tactics to distract him in the parliament.

“As much as I disagree with Angela Rayner on almost every political issue, I respect her as a parliamentarian and deplore the misogyny directed at her anonymously today,” Johnson’s critical tweet came on Sunday, with some UK media reports suggesting that he was forced to respond.

The Mail on Sunday claimed that some unnamed Conservative MPs passed incendiary remarks that Rayner "crosses and uncrosses" her legs at Prime Minister's Questions to throw him off.

According to BBC, which has cited a minister, the Tory MPs who suggested that Rayner mimicked Sharon Stone in the 'Basic Instincts' movie could face "serious consequences" if they were identified.

Technology minister Chris Philp told the BBC that he expected the Conservative Party to "identify who was responsible for those views", but he expressed doubts whether the Mail would reveal who made those comments, given "journalists fiercely guard their sources".

Meanwhile, Rayner, while responding to Johnson’s tweet, came down heavily on the Tory MPs accusing them of trying to “intimidate” her with the “sexist” comments.

“Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders have resorted to spreading desperate, perverted smears in their doomed attempts to save his skin.

“They know exactly what they are doing. The lies they are telling.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid also weighed in, saying: “If an MP or MPs really said this then it’s utterly shameful. No woman in politics should have to put up with this.”

(With inputs from agencies)