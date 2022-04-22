Britain to reopen Kyiv embassy in show of support for Ukraine: Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared that the British embassy in Kyiv will reopen, more than two months after it was moved out of the Ukrainian capital prior to the Russian invasion.

The UK has maintained a diplomatic presence in Ukraine since the embassy's closure in February, but has not provided in-person consular services.

The Foreign Office (FCDO) said at the time that the embassy was temporarily relocating and that officials were working out of an embassy office in Lviv, western Ukraine.

After Russian forces were driven back or removed from the territory around Kyiv in the face of Ukrainian opposition, the embassy is likely to reopen next week.

Melinda Simmons, the UK ambassador, will be among the ambassadors returning.

The prime minister made the statement at a news conference in India, and it comes after an unscheduled visit to Kyiv earlier this month, where he visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.



On a two-day visit to India, he said, "We will very shortly, next week, reopen our embassy in Ukraine's capital city."

"I want to pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of the embassy team and their work throughout this period."

No exact date was given for the reopening, but the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the embassy premises were currently being made secure.

Despite the reopening, the FCDO is still advising all UK nationals against travelling to Ukraine.

