Top 10 world news: Xi jinping speaks up about China's Covid situation; Ukraine calls for Russia's UNSC removal

In the latest, as China reels under a deadly Covid wave, President Xi Jinping has finally spoken up. On the Russia-Ukraine front, Ukraine has called for Russia's exclusion from the UN's Security Council. Meanwhile, in South Asia, Pushpa Kamal Dahal was sworn in as the new PM of the country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday (December 26) spoke for the first time about the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the country. China is battling a fresh wave of Covid cases after the nation eased some of the hardline measures earlier this month.

In his directive, Xi urged healthcare officials to take steps to protect lives. His remarks come amid reports emerged that people are struggling due to shortages of medicines, overflowing bed wards, etc.

Ukraine will demand the United Nations exclude Russia from the UN Security Council, according to AFP. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a blot on the country’s reputation and it should be removed from the Security Council which also includes the United States, United Kingdom, China and France.

"Tomorrow we will officially express our position. We have a very simple question: Does Russia have the right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to be in the United Nations at all?" Kuleba said. "We have a convincing and reasoned answer -- no, it does not."

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, known by nom de guerre Prachanda “Prachanda”, on Monday took oath as Nepal's new prime minister for the third time, one day after he was appointed as the new premier by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Russia once again accused Ukraine of attacking an air base in the interiors of the country on Monday. Russian news agencies reported, citing the defence ministry, that a Ukrainian drone attacking a base in Saratov region was shot down. The wreckage killed three people, it said.

A devastating winter storm is wreaking havoc in eastern US leaving millions of Americans fighting a brutal with at least 31 deaths being reported due to the weather conditions. Buffalo, in western New York, is currently being slammed by a blizzard, creating a crisis situation since emergency services are unable to reach high impact areas.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), which is a UK-based economics consultancy, predicted that India will become the third-largest economy by 2037. The December 2022—14th edition of the report also noted that over the next five years, the annual rate of GDP growth is expected to average 6.4%. After that, the growth is expected to average 6.5% in the subsequent nine years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for the Chinese economy and CNN reported on Monday that around 20 million people between the ages of 16 and 24 are currently unemployed. The data shows that one in every five Chinese citizen is currently out of jobs due to the strict restrictions imposed by the government led by President Xi Jinping. The prolonged lockdowns and lack of new employment opportunities mean that the top companies have been forced to cut jobs.

Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot was arrested by CBI officials on Monday in the ICICI Bank loan fraud case, stated the officials.

In the early morning hours of Monday, a brief questioning session was held with the 71-year-old Dhoot after which he was arrested in Mumbai.

Dhoot has been arrested hours after ICICI Bank's former CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, along with her husband Deepak Kochhar were produced for a remand hearing in a Special Court.

