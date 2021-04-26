Top 10 world news: World supports India amid pandemic, Russia expels Italian diplomat, and more

Countries across the globe have come together to help India battle resurgence of Covid. More than 300,000 cases have been reported on a daily basis in the country. Moreover, Russia is making news over several developments today. Read this and more in our Top 10 World News.

International community extends support to India amid Covid crisis

Here is the list of all the countries that are extending assistance to India which is facing a massive crisis in medical supplies as Covid second wave ravages its cities.

Russian court may declare Alexei Navalny's group an extremist outfit

Supporters of Alexei Navalny are defiant in the face of the possible ruling

AstraZeneca says EU legal action over vaccines is 'without merit'

Alleged shortfall in vaccine deliveries has had EU and AstraZeneca at loggerheads

Oil falls as India's COVID-19 surge dents demand outlook

Brent crude dropped $1.19, or 1.8%, to $64.92 a barrel by 1014 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.08, or 1.7%, at $61.06 a barrel

Chinese regulators issue draft rules on privacy protection for app users

The guidelines call for apps to disclose to users what personal information will be collected and for what purpose, and orders apps not to collect users' personal information without first obtaining consent

COVID-19: What is medical oxygen?

The term ‘medical oxygen’ means high purity oxygen, which is used for medical treatments and developed for use in the human body

Russia expels Italian diplomat in Moscow

Last month, Rome had announced that it was expelling two Russian officials after an Italian navy captain was caught by police selling confidential military documents to a Russian embassy official

UK PM under pressure over 'let bodies pile high' comment





In a front-page headline, the Daily Mail newspaper reported Johnson had said he would rather see "bodies pile high in their thousands" than impose a third coronavirus lockdown

Spain's famous Pamplona bull-run cancelled for second year due to pandemic

The Navarre region, of which Pamplona is the capital, has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 in Spain.

Man jumps onto moving car to stop dangerous driver in Albania

In the footage captured by dozens of cameras set up to report the country’s general election, the car’s wheels can be seen screeching as it reverses in circles around the Skanderbeg Square.