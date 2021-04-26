Russia expels Italian diplomat in Moscow

Russia said on Monday that it was expelling an Italian diplomat as a reponse to "unfriendly" removal of two Russian officials from Rome over espionage scandal. Russian foreign ministry said it had summoned Italian ambassador and had informed him that Russia was declaring Rome's naval attache in Moscow a "persona non grata". The naval attache would have 24 hours to leave the country.

Last month, Rome had announced that it was expelling two Russian officials after an Italian navy captain was caught by police selling confidential military documents to a Russian embassy official.

The navy officer, Walter Biot, worked in the office of the Chief of the Defence Staff, and reportedly passed on dossiers to the Russians in return for 5,000 euros (around $6,000).

Italy immediately condemned expulsion of its naval attache in Moscow. It described it as "unfounded and unjust because it is in retaliation for a legitimate measure taking by the Italian authorities in defence of their own security".

Recent weeks have seen a wave of expulsions of Russian officials from European countries and the United States over claims of hacking and espionage. Tensions have spiralled in particular with Czech Republic.

Prague had accused Russian military intelligence of being behind a deadly explosion at an ammunition depot in 2014

Recent weeks have seen a wave of expulsions of Russian officials from European countries and the United States over claims of hacking and espionage.

Prague expelled 18 Russian diplomats over the allegations and Moscow retaliated by kicking out 20 Czech embassy staff.

Romania said Monday it would expel a Russian diplomat in solidarity with the Czech Republic, following similar decisions taken by Slovakia and the Baltic states.