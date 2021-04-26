COVID-19: What is medical oxygen?   

With the unprecedented rise in the coronavirus cases, the demand of medical oxygen has shot up in India.

But what exactly is the medical oxygen? Read on to know more.

The air we breathe is a mix of several gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide and hydrogen. The term ‘medical oxygen’ means high-purity oxygen, which is used for medical treatments and developed for use in the human body.

The medical oxygen cylinders actually contain highly pure oxygen gas.

To get medical oxygen, a person requires a prescription. To prevent contamination, no other types of gases are allowed in the cylinder.

How different is it from industrial oxygen?

Oxygen is also used in industries for combustion, oxidation, cutting and chemical reactions.

The difference is that purity levels of industrial oxygen are not appropriate for human use. There can be impurities, which can make people ill.

Medical oxygen cylinders should also be free of contaminants.

The cylinders need to be thoroughly cleaned before use.

Uses

Medical oxygen is generally administered in medical facilities, such as hospitals and clinics.

It is used as first aid resuscitation for emergencies, during anesthesia, life support for patients, who can’t breathe on their own, and oxygen therapy.

Athletes also use medical oxygen at high altitudes or training.