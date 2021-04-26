Man jumps onto moving car to stop dangerous driver in Albania 

A man jumped into a moving car through the open window to stop an erratic and dangerous driver in the main square of Albania’s capital.

In the footage captured by dozens of cameras set up to report the country’s general election, the car’s wheels can be seen screeching as it reverses in circles around the Skanderbeg Square.

The various onlookers at the square tried to stop the car by grabbing the driver through the open door. But as the door slammed shut as it spun around, a man jumped with feet first through the driver side window to stop the car. It is also one of the main sites of the city’s coronavirus vaccinations.

According to the police, the 32-year-old driver had previously crashed three other cars in other parts of the city, local media said. Citing police, a BBC report said, he was believed to be driving under the influence of drugs.

(With inputs from agencies)