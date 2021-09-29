Top 10 world news: US senators seek probe into Pak's role in Taliban victory, Lancet describes women as 'bodies with vaginas' and more

Four refugees who hid Edward Snowden in their cramped Hong Kong apartment in 2013 were granted asylum in Canada on Tuesday, eight years after supporting one of the world's most sought individuals at the time. In other news, US Senate, lawmakers are demanding an in-depth investigation into the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan. The leaders also want sanctions against the group and those who assisted them in the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghanistan government.

Four Sri Lankan refugees who hid Edward Snowden in Hong Kong begin new lives in Canada

Supun Thilina Kellapatha, Nadeeka Dilrukshi Nonis, and their children Sethumdi and Dinath are on their way to Montreal, where they will make their permanent home. The family was part of a group of seven impoverished exiles from Sri Lanka and the Philippines residing in Hong Kong who decided to house Snowden following his shocking revelations in 2013.

US senators seek probe into Pakistan's role in Taliban’s Afghan victory

The 'Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability Act' also looks to form a task force, which will focus on continued evacuation of US citizens, legal permanent residents and special immigrant visa holders from Afghanistan. The bill has been introduced by 22 American Republican senators. It also seeks to tackle issues related to the Afghan withdrawal like counterterrorism strategies and sanctioning the Taliban for alleged human rights abuses in the country.

Thirty years of 'blah blah blah': Greta Thunberg slams climate talks bureaucracy

Climate activist Greta Thunberg had some strong but sceptical words as she denounced long unending climate negotiations over decades 'blah, blah, blah'. She was speaking at climate talks in Italy. Thousands of young activists have gathered in Milan this week from about 190 countries. They are due to engage with policymakers to hammer out prosposals for solutions to climate issues.

Hell breaks loose as Lancet describes women as 'bodies with vaginas'

An article titled 'Periods on Display' was published on September 01. In this article the experts tried to examine an exhibition exploring the taboos related to menstrual cycle. It also touched upon the history of periods exhibited at the Vagina Museum in London.

Bronze statue of woman dressed scantily triggers sexism row in Italy, female politicians want it demolished

A bronze statue of a woman from a 19th-century poem which appeared to be dressed scantily has triggered a sexism row in Italy. The sculpture, which portrays the woman in a transparent dress, was unveiled in the southern town of Sapri on Saturday during an event attended by prominent politicians, including Italy’s former prime minister Giuseppe Conte.

Vietnam lockdown hits iPhone delivery; shoe & car companies also suffer

According to reports, lockdown in Vietnam has prevented Apple's new iPhone 13 phone from reaching customers since the camera modules are made in the country. Vietnam has been hit by the fierce Delta wave resulting in lockdowns. The country's southern region namely Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong province are the main areas where the components are made, however, it has been hit by the virus resulting in many companies shutting operations in the area.

CNN pulls out of Facebook in Australia, citing defamation risk

News outlet CNN has said it scrapped its Facebook presence in Australia claiming that the social media behemoth refused to disable the comments section, while also citing the country’s high court ruling which made publishers responsible for defamatory comments posted by users on social media. The move reportedly makes CNN the first major news organisation to pull its Facebook presence in Australia.

Scientists unearth fossils of rare Eagle species that lived 25 million years ago

In yet another remarkable discovery, a group of scientists have uncovered a fossil of a unique species of eagle from 25 million years ago. A group of researchers from Flinders University in Adelaide found several bone fragments by a dry lake. Scientists believe these remains belong to an ancient hawk called Archaehierax sylvestris.

Gaffe-prone US leaders do it again: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mistakes Obama for Biden

Slips of the tongue seems to have become a common affair in US President Joe Biden’s administration. After the Biden himself made the gaffe some time ago, now its House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s turn. On Tuesday, Pelosi misspoke, while calling for the passage of Barack Obama’s agenda instead of Biden’s.

There is peace in Kashmir, Pakistan Army misguides us, says arrested teenage terrorist

Ali Babar Patra, a 19-year-old arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, on Wednesday confessed to being trained by the Pakistan Army and the ISI. The teenage Pakistani confessed to reporters that he was granted cash assistance of Rs 25,000 for his mother's medical treatment.