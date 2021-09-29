Four Sri Lankan refugees who hid Edward Snowden in Hong Kong begin new lives in Canada

Four refugees who hid Edward Snowden in their cramped Hong Kong apartment in 2013 were granted asylum in Canada on Tuesday, eight years after supporting one of the world's most sought individuals at the time.

Supun Thilina Kellapatha, Nadeeka Dilrukshi Nonis, and their children Sethumdi and Dinath are on their way to Montreal, where they will make their permanent home.

The family was part of a group of seven impoverished exiles from Sri Lanka and the Philippines residing in Hong Kong who decided to house Snowden following his shocking revelations in 2013.

Vanessa Rodel and her daughter Keana, both from the Philippines, were given asylum in Canada in 2019 with the support of For the Refugees, a group that has fought Canada to take in the others, claiming they were persecuted both in their own country and in Hong Kong for helping Snowden.

After their original refugee applications in Hong Kong were denied, Kellapatha's family faced deportation.

He spoke of his relief at finally finding a place of permanent sanctuary.

"I'm so happy this is over. I'm so happy to be going to Canada," the South China Morning Post quoted him as saying before he and his family boarded a plane in Hong Kong.

"We have a new life, our children now have a future. We're so grateful right now. I am speechless... The kids are so happy. I'm so grateful."

“We are thrilled beyond measure to see this long ordeal finally come to an end for Supun, Nadeeka and their children,” Marc-André Séguin, president of For the Refugees, said in a statement. The nonprofit sponsored their applications for refuge status.

Ajith Pushpakumara, the seventh asylum seeker who sheltered Snowden, is still in Hong Kong.

He is also being helped by For the Refugees with his application, and it is anticipated that he will be able to relocate to Canada as well.

(With inputs from agencies)