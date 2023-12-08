Top 10 world news: UN chief slams 'collective punishment' on Palestinians, Putin's presidential run, and more

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres slammed Israel for what he said was a 'collective punishment' of Palestinians in Gaza after attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7. In Russia, the serving president Vladimir Putin announced his rerun for the office.

The renewed fighting between Israel and Hamas has entered the eighth day on Friday (Dec 8) with the Israeli military carrying out deadly bombardments in the Gaza Strip. The World Health Organization's executive board is set to hold a rare emergency session on Dec 10 to discuss the health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.

Vladimir Putin has decided to run in Russian presidential elections next March, news agencies reported Friday (Dec 8). The decision will allow Putin to extend his decades-long grip on power.

Mahua Moitra, a lawmaker from the east Indian state of West Bengal, was on Friday (Dec 8) expelled from the lower house of parliament Lok Sabha for 'unethical conduct' in the so-called 'cash-for-query' case.

The show of bilateral bonhomie between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, first seen during Meloni's New Delhi visit in March 2023, has not just taken over the internet but also the corridors of power in New Delhi and Rome. The bilateral relationship between the two countries stands elevated to the level of strategic partnership since March, with Rome's naval experience in Adriatic Sea adding to India's strategic advantage in the Indo-Pacific.



Former Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, who was ousted from the position in July, reportedly died later that month either from suicide or torture. This shocking claim was made in a report by Politico on Wednesday (Dec 6). Two people with access to top Chinese officials told Politico that Qin died in late July in a military hospital in Beijing that treats top Chinese leaders.



The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) executive board has approved the participation of the Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Paris Games after a meeting on Friday (Dec 8). The executive board approved the participation of the athletes on certain terms provided they participate under a neutral flag and are not in support of the Russia-Ukraine war. Athletes affiliated with the Russian and Belarusian military are also not liable to participate in the games that will start in August 2024 in the French capital.

In Paul King's new musical fantasy film, Wonka, audiences are treated to a sugar-coated journey through the early days of the iconic chocolatier Willy Wonka. Timothée Chalamet steps into the top hat of the whimsical character, bringing to life a vibrant and charming version that captivates its innocence and eccentricity.



Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday (Dec 8) shared the first-ever full disk images of the Sun in near ultraviolet wavelengths, captured by the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, launched earlier this year.