Wonka movie review: Timothée Chalamet sweetens the screen in this delightful

In Paul King's new musical fantasy film, Wonka, audiences are treated to a sugar-coated journey through the early days of the iconic chocolatier Willy Wonka. Timothée Chalamet steps into the top hat of the whimsical character, bringing to life a vibrant and charming version that captivates with its innocence and eccentricity.

Set against the backdrop of a vague, whimsical European city, the film introduces us to a young and wide-eyed Willy Wonka, played with genuine appeal by Chalamet. His dream of opening a chocolate and candy shop in the swanky Galeries Gourmet sets the stage for a delightful adventure filled with quirky characters and catchy tunes.

Chalamet's Wonka is not the assured candymaker we remember from Gene Wilder's portrayal, but a lovably odd dreamer with a top hat that hides both mysteries and daily necessities. His inability to read, a quirky detail, sets off a chain of events that lands him in the clutches of the sneaky Mrs. Scrubit, played in a cartoonish fashion by Olivia Colman. The ensuing escapades, complete with catchy musical numbers, take Willy and his resourceful assistant Noodle (Calah Lane) on a journey to evade the corrupt Chocolate Cartel and their police chief (Keegan-Michael Key).

The film's ensemble cast, including standout performances by Hugh Grant as a cheeky orange Oompa-Loompa, adds to the charm. Grant's scene-stealing antics, reminiscent of his role in King's Paddington 2, inject humour and energy into the narrative. The musical numbers, with original songs by Neil Hannon, contribute to the film's lively atmosphere, making it feel more like a whimsical theater production than a traditional film.

King's signature style, previously showcased in the Paddington films, is evident in the colourful and fun sets that embrace a range of European influences. The film's visual rules often defy physics, creating a theatrical and enchanting experience. The decision to keep the tone light-hearted and charming, in contrast to Stuart's darker 1971 adaptation, pays off, offering a movie that is more about dreams and collaboration than peril and trauma.