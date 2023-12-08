Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Biden holds calls with Netanyahu, Jordan's Abdullah to discuss war developments
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The renewed fighting between Israel and Hamas has entered the eighth day on Friday (Dec 8) with the Israeli military carrying out deadly bombardments in the Gaza Strip. The World Health Organization's executive board is set to hold a rare emergency session on Dec 10 to discuss the health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.
Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for the truce collapse by rejecting terms to extend the daily release of hostages held by militants for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
Kibbutz Be'eri is one of the Israeli communities hardest hit by Hamas gunmen on October 7, but on Thursday (December 7), two months after the devastating attack, some residents raised hopes of returning to live there.
In Be'eri, like in other communities along the Israel-Gaza border, the gunmen shot at families taking refuge in their safe rooms and set houses alight.
The White House said on Thursday (December 7) that Israel and Hamas are not close to another deal on a new humanitarian pause in their ongoing conflict. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that hostages' families continue to be a "terrific source" of information, even as he had no news regarding their release. A day prior, leaders of the Group of Seven nations called for further humanitarian pauses in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The leaders also called on Iran to refrain from providing support to Hamas as well as Hezbollah and Houthi militants in the region.
US President Joe Biden held a telephonic discussion with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu where the two leaders held a discussion about the latest developments in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the White House said.
They have spoken on the phone at least 16 times since the war’s outbreak.
The US president also spoke with Jordan’s King Abdullah and held discussion over the war, the White House said in a statement.
Israel and the United Nations signalled on Thursday that the Kerem Shalom crossing in Israel could soon be opened to allow more humanitarian supplies into Gaza, where the Israel-Hamas war has left people desperately short of basic needs.
In Israel, Colonel Elad Goren, head of the civil department at COGAT, the Israeli agency for civilian coordination with the Palestinians, told reporters: "We will open Kerem Shalom just for inspection. It will happen in the next few days."
In Geneva, United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths told reporters that negotiations were under way. "There are promising signs now that that may be able to open soon," he said.
The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on 13 individuals and entities for allegedly funneling tens of millions of dollars in foreign currency to Yemen’s Houthi group from the sale and shipment of Iranian commodities.
The U.S. Treasury said in a statement that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s paramilitary and espionage force, backed the scheme involving a complex web of exchange houses and firms in multiple countries, including Yemen, Turkey, and St. Kitts and Nevis.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused the West on Thursday of supporting "genocide" by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza, at the start of talks in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin.
As part of a burst of meetings focused on the Middle East, Putin greeted Raisi in the Kremlin a day after visiting the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, where he discussed the wars in Gaza and Ukraine and efforts by Russia and OPEC to boost oil prices.