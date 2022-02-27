Top 10 world news: Ukraine agrees to hold talks with Russia at Belarus border, and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on Sunday his military command to put Russia's deterrence forces - a reference to units which include nuclear arms - on high alert, citing aggressive statements by NATO leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow. Ukraine said it would hold talks with Russia at its border with Belarus, near the Chernobyl exclusion zone, after a phone call between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Ukraine agrees to talk with Russia at Belarus border

Ukraine said on Sunday that it was ready to hold talks with Russia at Ukraine-Belarus border near Chernobyl exclusion zone. The development took place between Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelensky and Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin orders 'deterrence forces' on high alert

"I order the defence minister and the chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces to put the deterrence forces of the Russian army into a special mode of combat service," Putin said.

Russia-Ukraine conflict may last 'number of years', says UK

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned on Sunday that Russia-Ukraine conflict could last a "number of years". She added that the world needed to be prepared for Moscow "to seek to use even worse weapons".

Ukraine attack: Russia is using Chinese app Tiktok to shape opinion through orchestrated disinformation

Russia is using Chinese app Tiktok to shape opinion through orchestrated disinformation as it continues to push through its invasion of Ukraine.

North Korea says United States is ‘root cause’ of Ukraine invasion

In its first comments since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, North Korea's foreign ministry posted a statement by a researcher calling the United States the "root cause" of the European crisis for pursuing unilateral sanctions and pressure while disregarding Russia's legitimate demands for its security.

Ukraine invasion: Elon Musk activates Starlink internet service

Elon Musk on Saturday said that his company SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service had been activated in Ukraine. This happened after a Kyiv official urged him to provide his country with stations.

Japanese billionaire calls Russia's attack a challenge to democracy, donates $8.7 million to Ukraine

Japanese billionaire Hiroshi "Mickey" Mikitani said Sunday that ''Russia's invasion a challenge to democracy,'' adding that he will donate $8.7 million to the government of Ukraine.

Iran's nuclear negotiator returns to Vienna for talks

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will return to Vienna on Sunday evening for talks on resolving the remaining issues in indirect negotiations with the United States to revive a 2015 deal, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Breakaway north Cyprus reels from Turkish lira collapse

In the breakaway statelet of northern Cyprus, people are grappling with a perfect economic storm, spiking global commodity prices, hobbled tourism and, above all, the fallout from Turkey's financial crisis.

'Rain bomb' hits Australia's northeast, killing seven in floods

A severe storm system pummelled Australia's northeastern city of Brisbane on Sunday, causing evacuations, power outages and school closures as the death toll climbed to seven from accompanying flash floods.