Top 10 world news: Trump's bid for immunity from prosecution rejected, Indo-Myanmar border to be fenced & more

Donald Trump's bid for immunity from prosecution in the wake of allegations regarding his actions to overturn the 2020 election outcome suffered a significant setback as a federal appeals court dismissed the claim from the former US President on Tuesday (Feb 6).

In a significant move towards bolstering border security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Modi government is steadfast in its commitment to constructing an impenetrable fence along the entire 1643-kilometre-long Indo-Myanmar border.

The United States military on Tuesday (Feb 6) said they launched a strike against two Houthi drones in Yemen in "self-defence" after a drone attack hit a base housing the US troops in Syria.

Prince Harry landed in London on Tuesday (Feb 6) to visit his father King Charles III after his cancer diagnosis, local media reports said.

A Kenyan high court on Tuesday (Feb 6) charged cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 29 associates with the murder of nearly 200 children who were found among hundreds of others from the Shakahola forest, last year.

The Maui Police Department announced on Monday that it is working to improve its response to tragedies in the future, by acquiring better equipment and designating a high-ranking officer to be stationed in the communications center during emergencies on the island.

A record 70 per cent of voters in Pakistan said ahead of general elections on Thursday (Feb 8) that they are pessimistic about their economy in the coming years, according to a new poll.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (February 6) ruled that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is the real party.

A massive fire in a firecracker factory in Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has killed 11 people and has injured over 60. The videos of the factory in the town of Harda doing rounds on social media show giant plumes of smoke and fire.