Video: Madhya Pradesh firecracker factory blast kills at least seven, injures dozens

A massive fire in a firecracker factory in Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has killed at least seven people and has injured 75. The videos of the factory in the town of Harda doing rounds on social media show giant plumes of smoke and fire. Authorities are battling the flames with dozens of ambulances and even army helicopters at the scene.

"We can confirm seven deaths so far," said an official from Harda district hospital as quoted by AFP.

"We have 65 injured admitted here, and have referred 10 others to a bigger hospital." Massive explosion at a firecracker factory in MP's Harda. #FireFactory #Fire #Explosion pic.twitter.com/owXk2Ap3lK — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) February 6, 2024 × "At least eight people had very serious injuries... we are here at the site and focused on rescue work and sending people to the hospitals, so we can't immediately confirm the number of dead," said Kailash Chand Parte, a senior district official who was co-ordinating rescue effort.

"We have managed to rescue about 70 to 75 people with various injuries so far. All of them have been rushed to local government hospitals."

Parte said that around 200 to 300 people worked at the factory. Though it is feared that many of them are still inside the factory, the exact number is not clear.

"At least 10 buildings around the complex where the blast happened have been damaged because of the intensity of the explosion", he added.

"The fire is still not under control and we have around 15 fire engines and many rescue workers at the site".