Top 10 world news today: US negotiates with Russia, China threatens US and more

US negotiates nuclear arms treaty with Russia, wants China's inclusion in talks



US President Donald Trump has sought to include China in talks to replace New START, the flagship nuclear arms treaty between the United States and Russia, which expires in February. Read more

China threatens retaliation for US curbs on 'propaganda' outlets

China threatened Tuesday to retaliate against new US restrictions on Chinese state media, escalating tensions between the two superpowers as they crack down on each other's news outlets. Read more

US seeking indefinite extension in Iran arms embargo via UN Resolution

The United States has shared a draft resolution with members of the United Nations Security Council that would extend an arms embargo on Iran indefinitely, according to diplomats. Read more

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

In another major blow to the tennis world, Serbian ace Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus. Read more

To 'counter' China, US and Australia need to boost cyber security: Report



Australia needs to boost its cyber security in cooperation with the United States in order to ''counter'' China, according to a recent report. Read more

North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers; satellite pictures show liaison office standing but damaged

North Korea is reinstalling loudspeakers blaring propaganda across the border in its latest step away from inter-Korean peace agreements, prompting the South's military to explore similar moves, a South Korean military source said on Tuesday. Read more

Reform H-1B visa system; move towards merit-based immigration: Trump to officials

US President Donald Trump has directed his administration to reform the H-1B visa system and move in the direction of merit-based immigration, White House officials have said. Read more

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj this year

Saudi Arabia has announced it will hold a "very limited" hajj this year, with pilgrims already present in the kingdom allowed to perform the annual ritual. Read more

'We deplore decision made by China': Trudeau slams Beijing after Canadians charged with espionage

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday lashed out at China for detaining two Canadians for "political ends" after they were charged with suspected espionage. Read more

Germany imposes local lockdown after virus outbreak at meat plant



The premier of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia said on Tuesday he was putting the Guetersloh area back into lockdown until June 30 after a coronavirus outbreak at a meatpacking plant there. Read more