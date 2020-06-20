Top 10 world news today: Trump back to campaigning, China details security law and more

Trump, back on campaign trail, to delight supporters with Tulsa rally

Trump has come under fire for his responses to the coronavirus pandemic and to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Statue of Confederate general toppled in Washington, Trump calls it a 'disgrace'

The incident comes on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States, amid continuing anti-racism demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

China unveils details of national security law for Hong Kong

The details of the law were unveiled following a three-day meeting of the top decision-making body of China's parliament.

Drag China to UN court over Hong Kong security law: EU Parliament

In a resolution, the European Parliament voted 565 in favour to 34 against, with 62 abstentions to protest the security law.

Coronapalooza: Twitter users give another name to Trump's Tulsa rally

Many medical experts fear the rally could cause a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Climate change as 'urgent' as coronavirus pandemic, says Greta Thunberg

The 17-year-old has become a global figurehead of the youth climate movement since she started her one-woman protests outside the Swedish parliament in 2018.

Trudeau 'very disappointed' after China charges two Canadians with suspected espionage

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were arrested in late 2018 on state security charges, shortly after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada on a US warrant, in what is widely believed to have been a retaliatory move.

WHO warns of 'new and dangerous phase' of coronavirus pandemic

Colombia and Mexico also passed bleak milestones, as their death tolls topped 2,000 and 20,000, respectively, showing how the virus continues ravaging the Americas and parts of Asia even as Europe starts to ease out of lockdown.

US treatment of Hong Kong depends on how Beijing treats it, says Pompeo

The United States is working its way through a decision-making process over who would be held accountable over curbs to Hong Kong’s freedoms.

North Korea gearing up to send anti-South leaflets across border amid heightened tensions

The two Koreas, which are still technically at war as their 1950-53 conflict ended without a peace treaty, have waged leaflet campaigns for decades.