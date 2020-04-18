Top 10 world news today: Over 2.25 million COVID-19 cases worldwide, and more

Over 2.25 million coronavirus cases registered worldwide; death toll tops 154,000

In Europe, the hardest-hit continent, there are 1,115,555 declared infections and 97,985 deaths.

Stop 'bullying behaviour' in South China Sea: US to China

Three regional security sources said on Friday that a Chinese government survey ship was tagging an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia's state oil company Petronas in those waters.

At least 20 Afghan presidential palace staff test positive for coronavirus: Health official

"A contaminated document was sent to an office inside the palace from another government department and that's how the employees were infected," the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Some US states eye economic reopening; New Yorkers told to wear masks

In a bit of welcome news on the employment front, Walmart Inc said on Friday that it would hire 50,000 more workers at its stores.

Putin orders daily coronavirus projections as Russia's tally nears 37,000

Coronavirus infections in Russia began rising sharply in April after reporting far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak's early stages.

UK government faces mounting criticism over protection clothing shortages

Britain is at or near the peak of a health crisis in which more than 15,000 people have died - the fifth highest national death toll of a pandemic linked to at least 150,000 deaths worldwide.

Queen Elizabeth cancels gun salutes for her birthday: Report

The Queen's 94th birthday is on April 21.

What can happen to various economies due to coronavirus pandemic?

These times are hard as one has not witnessed anything close to such a situation since the Great Depression in late 1920s and early 1930s.

Will Italy's coronavirus epidemic fuel the far right?

Much will depend on how Rome handles the easing of the national lockdown, how quickly it manages to get liquidity to suffering businesses, and how much solidarity it is seen to get from the EU at a key meeting next week.

US announces $19 billion coronavirus aid for farmers, food buys for poor

Farmers and ranchers have struggled to get their goods to market because of disruption caused by the pandemic, forcing some to throw out food and call for government help.