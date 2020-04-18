What can happen to various economies due to coronavirus pandemic?

The coronavirus pandemic has derailed the global economy. And the pressure is building on World Bank and International Monetary Fund to help the poor countries. This report tells you how the world is coping with it.

These times are hard as one has not witnessed anything close to such a situation since the Great Depression in late 1920s and early 1930s.

In just three months, the entire condition of the economy changes. On January, the IMF said the world economy would grow nearly 3 per cent in 2020, now it says it's drained.

IMF says that the global economy would contract by 3 per cent this year.

Let's first look at South Asia.

According to IMF, in 2020 the region's grwoth rate would be zero, which is much worse than the crisis of 2008.

Even during the currency crisis, Easter and South Asia's greatest financial crisis in 1990s, the economy grew slightly more than one per cent.

Now, a glance at Latin America.

The IMF predicts the worst recession in half a century. Almost 33 per cent people could lose jobs in South America, which means over 200 million people can get unemployed.

In Africa, nearly 50 per cent of the jobs could be lost if no urgent action is taken.

The predictions look even gloomy for advanced economies. The IMF expects these nations' economy to shrink by at least 6 per cent this year.

The United Kingdom's economy could contract by 35 per cent this quarter.

The total output loss, including that of advanced and emerging economies, could be nine trillion dollars.

Who will bear these expenses?

So far, IMF has mobilised eight trillion dollars. But, there is a scarcity of public finances, especially in poorer countries.

Nearly, two trillion dollars more would be required to support developing countries. The IMF has already received 11 billion dollars from five countries, which are Japan, UK, France, Canada and Australia.

The G20 countries have already suspended debt payments. This will free up at east 20 billion dollars in poorer countries for fighting the pandemic.

Now, China has urged the World Bank for the same. Perhaps, China should lead by example.