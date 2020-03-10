Top 10 world news today: Iran reports new coronavirus deaths, oil prices rise and more!

Iran reports 54 new coronavirus deaths, highest single-day toll

Iran reported 54 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest one-day toll since the start of the outbreak in the country. Read More

Bulgaria opposes Greek plans for refugee camp near border

Bulgaria's defence minister hit out at "unreasonable" Greek plans to build a camp near their border to shelter asylum seekers amid migrant surge from Turkey. Read More

Biden, Sanders eye showdown in six states on Super Tuesday

The face-off between former US Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders begins on Tuesday for the Democratic candidate who would take on President Trump in the 2020 US elections. Read More

British Prime Minister Johnson faces lawmaker revolt over Huawei 5G decision

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government faces its first revolt over a decision to allow the Chinese telecom giant Huawei to build the country's 5G phone network. Read More

Dutch king apologises for violence during Indonesian independence war

Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologised to Indonesia for "excessive violence" during the former colony's independence struggle in the 1940s. Read More

Migrant deal with European Union needs to be updated: Turkey

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that a 2016 agreement between Turkey and the European Union needs to be updated, taking into account developments in Syria and that Ankara was ready to work constructively on the issue. Read More

US, China back President Ghani, reject Abdullah Abdullah's 'parallel government' in Afghanistan

China congratulated Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on his re-election and called on all parties to accelerate the reconstruction and peace process in the war-torn country. Read More

Oil prices rise 10% after Russia indicates 'open to cooperation with OPEC'

Oil prices rose ten per cent after Russia indicated that it was open to cooperation with OPEC, a day after prices recorded biggest one-day percentage decline since the first Gulf War in 1991. Read More

Bangladesh PM postpones visit to Japan over coronavirus outbreak

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has postponed her two-day official visit to Japan over the global outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said. Read More

Tanker rates surge as traders hunt for ships to store cheap oil

Tanker rates to ship oil in very large crude carriers (VLCCs) are surging as oil traders hunt for ships to store cheap oil as they take advantage of a 25 per cent plunge in prices amid a price war between top oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia. Read More