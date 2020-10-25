Top 10 world news today: Imran slams Macron, Nagorno-Karabakh clash and more

Pakistan's Imran Khan accuses French President Emmanuel Macron of 'attacking Islam'

The statement came after Macron, last week, said the teacher "was killed because Islamists want our future."

Armenia, Azerbaijan continue to clash over Nagorno-Karabakh despite US talks

The clashes came even as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosted the foreign ministers of both countries in a new peace push on Friday.

As US election near, White House starts preparations for presidential inauguration

The authorities have also started planning and preparing for the inauguration ceremony of the next to-be President of the United States.

Several women strip-searched by Qatar Airways authorities after infant found dead

Flight QR908 to Sydney was about to leave the Hamad International airport at Doha at 8.30 on Friday when the authorities found an infant's dead body at the airport.

Polls open in Chile on whether to rewrite dictatorship-era constitution

More than 14 million Chileans are eligible to vote on replacing the current charter which dates from the 1973-1990 rule of General Augusto Pinochet.

Lee Kun-hee, who made South Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78

Lee Kun-hee died on Sunday after spending more than six years in hospital following a heart attack.

'Offensive' cartoons of prophet being used to intimidate Muslims, Turkey says

French President Emmanuel Macron's policies to defend his country against radical Islam have angered Turkey.

COVID-19 vaccine will not be available before 2021, Fauci declares week before US election

He also added that whether the vaccine is safe or not and how effective is the vaccine will be known by early December.

Protesters rally in Taiwan, call for release of 12 Hong Kong people arrested by China

All 12 were reportedly suspected of committing crimes including manufacturing or possessing explosives, arson and rioting in Hong Kong.

Trump is seeking second term to help himself and his wealthy friends, says Ex-US President Barack Obama

On the other hand, Biden and Harris are going to be in the fight, not for themselves, "but for you and us", he said.