Houston consulate row: China warns students in US over arbitrary detention

The US State Department said that China had engaged in spying operations adding that "these activities have increased markedly in scale and scope over the past few years".

Man gets caught after using fake death certificate to avoid jail term

A criminal from Long Island tried avoiding jail by faking his death but was caught as his death certificate submitted by his lawyers had a spelling error.

French claims on imprisonment of Uighur are 'lies', says China

China on Wednesday said that the French claims about the imprisonment of ethnic and religious minorities in China's Xinjiang region were unacceptable.

China accuses US of 'slander' over coronavirus research hacking claims

Li Xiaoyu, 34, and Dong Jiazhi, 33, targeted biotech companies but did not appear to have actually compromised any COVID-19 research, the US Justice Department said Tuesday.

'Unprecedented escalation': China may shut US consulate in Wuhan

No official confirmation has been given by Chinese officials yet, but this is the most likely expected move in a series of diplomatic rows between the two countries

Nobel Prize's banquet cancelled for first time since 1956 due to COVID-19

This year's Nobel prize winners will be announced, however, the event that is usually held on December 10 will not take place.

Wuhan welcomes tourists 100 days after lifting coronavirus-induced lockdown

COVID-19 was first discovered in a food market in Wuhan, where the first case was lodged after people started showing symptoms of pneumonia

China's Houston consulate closed to 'protect American intellectual property': US

Earlier in the day, Beijing said the United States had ordered China to close its Houston consulate, terming it a "political provocation" that would further harm diplomatic relations.

UK says there is no evidence of Russian meddling in Brexit vote

The British parliament's intelligence and security committee said in a report published on Tuesday that Russia had interfered in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

Museums engage in hilarious online battle for best bum exhibit

As a result, the #curatorbattle which began in April has enthralled people with its June theme #bestmuseumbum.